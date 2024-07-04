The Meghalaya Cricket Association has revealed its 28-member shortlist for the BCCI 2024-25 domestic season.

The state team will participate in two prestigious tournaments - the multi-day Col CK Nayudu Trophy starting on 13 October and the one-day U-23 Men's State A Tournament beginning on 15 December.

The MCA, following the recommendation of the ad hoc selection committee, has shortlisted 28 players for the upcoming season based on their 2023-24 domestic record and recent performances in selection matches.

Meghalaya were runners-up in the 2023-24 Col CK Nayudu Trophy plate group, finishing second to Nagaland.



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Manish Sharma and Abhishek Kumar, who were outstanding with the ball, taking 45 and 40 wickets respectively, are included in the list for this season.

Some players have been promoted from the U-19 team, including Shavian Blah, who took 26 wickets in the Cooch Behar Trophy last season. The MCA will conduct selection-cum-preparatory camps one month before the U-23 tournaments begin.

Meanwhile, players have been advised to stay fit and update the MCA on their progress. MCA U-23 Men's shortlisted players for 2024-25: Bipin Kumar Ray, Kush Agarwal, Indranil Chakravarty, Rohit Kumar Yadav, Agreas Cham Cham Sangma, Ronnie G Sangma, Gulgul Sangma, Gilseng Momin, PM Santhosh, Kevin Sanjeev Christopher, Aman Kumar, Navin Kumar Ray, Rurav Agarwal, Chandra B Thapa, Raghav Magotra, Jangrik Marak, Gavineal Marpna, Josiah Momin, Banialam Mylliemngap, Joydeepan Deb, Abhishek Kumar, Bharat Gurung, Swastic Chettri, Shavian Blah, Manish Sharma, Sachin Kumar, Thunun Marak, Avinash Rai.