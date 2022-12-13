A daughter has arranged for a second marriage of her 50-year-old mother in the Shillong city of Meghalaya state.

As per Aaj Tak, the daughter identified as Debarti Chakravorty was continuously pursuing her mother for the second marriage and finally, Debarti succeeded in getting the mother married for the second time.

Debarti while speaking to Aaj Tak further said that her father was a famous doctor in Shillong and he died suddenly following a brain hemorrhage at an early age.

During the death of her father, her mother was 25-year-old while Debarti herself was two-year-old and the duo went to her maternal grandmother's house and started living there.

''I always wanted that my mother should get a life partner for herself but she often use to refuse the same,'' she added.

She further said that after the death of her father, there was a fight with her uncle over property issues and there was a time when the fight was about to reach court.



Debarti who now lives in Mumbai and works as a freelance talent manager describing her mother's second marriage said, ''It took a lot of time for convincing my mother for the second marriage. I first asked her to make some friends and later I asked to get married.''

Eventually, in March this year, Debarti's mother Moushumi Chakraborty got married to a Bengal-based Swapan. Both of them are 50-year-old.

As per Debarti, this is the first marriage of Swapan and her mother has changed a lot after the marriage.

''Earlier she used to get irritated soon over anything but now she is happy,'' she said.

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