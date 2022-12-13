In a set of crucial decisions undertaken by the Meghalaya government in a cabinet meet held today on December 13, the government has approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Health Service Rules to include the Meghalaya Medical Service Recruitment Board in the rules so that the MMSRB can function and conduct necessary exams and recruitment for vacancies in doctors’ posts in the state.

Additionally, the government has approved as well as sanction for 12 new peoples college in the state.

The colleges which will be accorded approval as new peoples college are: Thomas Jones Synod College, West Jaiñtia Hills District, Abong Noga College, West Garo Hills District, Khrawsing Christian College, East Khasi Hills District, Ri War College, Loyola College, East Garo Hills, Balawan College, Ri Bhoi District, Mawsynram Border Area College, Selsella College, Seng Khasi College, Shillong, Mendipathar College, North Garo Hills, Sngap Syiem Memorial College, West Khasi Hills and Tikrilkilla College West Garo Hills.

Taking into consideration that Meghalaya lacks a state university and all colleges are affiliated to North East Hill University (NEHU), the cabinet decided to change Captain Williamson Sangma Technical University to a State University following which colleges within the state will have the opportunity to be affiliated to the new State University.

Working in accordance with the New Education Policy, the cabinet has decided to initiate BA and BCom courses by creating 39 posts and other non-teaching staff posts in the College of Teacher Education, Tura.

The state Cabinet on Tuesday approved the sanctioned posts for Shillong Government College of Engineering and the College of Architecture and Urban Planning Tura in order for the first academic session to start by July, next year.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said ninety-nine percent of the construction of the buildings for the two colleges have been completed.

"The sanctioned posts have been approved and after the necessary procedures of different commissions and agencies which need to be taken are done we are hopeful that by July, the first academic session of 2023 can be started," he told reporters.

When asked, the chief minister said approximately 50 posts will be created for the Shillong Government College of Engineering and 77 for the College of Architecture and Urban Planning, Tura.

"The financial implications will be approximately Rs 2.87 crore for the engineering college and Rs 2.7 crore for the college of architecture and planning in Tura annually," he said.

Also read : Meghalaya cabinet approves setting up of 12 New People's Colleges