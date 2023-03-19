Meghalaya's debutant political party, Voice of the People Party has hit out at all regional parties for their ‘betrayal’ in the recently concluded Assembly elections 2023.

The party is now setting goal to capture power on its own after five years.

Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, president of the VPP, said on March 18 that the party had set its goal of securing an absolute majority and forming its own government in 2028, criticizing the "betrayal" of other regional parties by joining MDA 2.0.

The party has succeeded in giving the populace hope. Individuals are viewing at a party as an elective voice since the current local gatherings have bombed them," Basaiawmoit said while tending to 'Appreciation Rally' coordinated by the party at Polo Ground here.

As indicated by him, the provincial gatherings got the chance to lead the public authority this time round.

"We were unable to shape the public authority since we were deceived by the provincial gatherings. As a result, we made the decision to join the opposition," he stated.

Stating that they haven't arrived for individual additions, he said that the party can not accomplish its objective of shaping the public authority on its own in 2028 by taking any off-base choices.

"I need to guarantee that we won't deceive the confidence that individuals host rested on the gathering," he said.

Basaiawmoit stated that a lot of people had predicted that the party would only win one or one seat in the recent Assembly elections.

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