The body of Hubert Marthong was recovered by some fishermen along the Wah Blei in the West Khasi Hills district on July 18.

Hubert was among three fishermen who went missing after being swept away by the strong current of the Wah Blei at Maweit in the West Khasi Hills district on June 17.

Exactly a month, the decomposed remains of Hubert were first discovered by fishermen from Sdad Tynniew Wah Blei. This is the second body recovered. The body was identified by Hubert’s family.



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It may be mentioned, three individuals named Shilingbest Langrin, Huberth Marthong, and Kmenlang Nonglang have gone missing after embarking on a fishing trip on June 17.

The incident took place near Nongshilliang, in the West Khasi Hills region, where they had chosen to spend the night on an island called Sdad Dylla.

The reason for their missing is unknown however it was suspected that they may have been swept away by the river's powerful currents, triggered by heavy rainfall upstream.

However, the body of Shilingbest Langrin was recovered two days after the incident, that is on June 19. Unfortunately, the body of Kmenlang Nonglang is yet to be recovered.