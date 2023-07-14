Following the continuous rain in the last few days, the water level of Umiam Hydro Electric Power Station Stage-1 has been recorded at 3205.75ft on July 14.

However, to reach its full capacity, the Umiam dam needs an additional 15 feet of water as it can only contain 3220 feet of water at once.

As load-shedding is still in place in many parts of the state, however, with the increase in the water level in the reservoir, comes hopes of an end to the power crisis in the state.

Earlier in June this year, the water level of the Umiam Reservoir had increased by five feet (from 3165ft to 3170.34ft) following the incessant rain.

The State government was counting on rain to improve the power situation in Meghalaya, where load-shedding has been occurring for the past two months for 8–10 hours every day.

At that time Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the state is reeling under a power crisis for the past few weeks, and may have to suffer more in the coming days as the water level at Umiam dam used in producing hydel electricity is at its lowest and is almost at the point of shutting down.

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