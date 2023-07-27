Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home, Prestone Tynsong said that the Tura mob attack incident is a ‘political plan’ since many arrested accused are members of some political parties.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Deputy CM said that based on the number of arrests made so far all the accused in some way or the other belong to some political parties.

“These are all political issues, political plans made by few political parties. However, I do not want to dwell more on that but let the law takes its own course”, he added.

“…my calculation is very clear since most of the arrested belong to parties A, B and C, ultimately it seems that this is politically motivated, seems to be a political agenda but not communal agenda but a political agenda of some political parties..even though I can come to a conclusion like that but let the investigation do all the details then only we will be able to know exactly”, added the Deputy CM.



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On asked for his response on the demand made by the opposition AITC to suspend the DGP of Meghalaya and SP of West Garo Hills, Dy CM responded by stating that any political party can make demands but one needs to go with the factuality.

However, the Dy CM has lauded the swift action taken by the State police in making the arrests of the people involved.

“I am happy with the police forces stepping on time and they are doing well in maintaining law and order”, he added. Tyngsong also said that the police should be more “aggressive” and more “proactive” to curb such incidents in the State.

The police need to be more aware and more vigilant in maintaining peace, law and order in the State be it in the city or at the village level.

Stating that the violence created was not just an intention to harm the Chief Minister of the State but it is damage inflicted on the people at large.

“The moment they wanted to create law and order it means the damage goes to the people be it rich or be it poor”, he added.