The Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong who is also the Local MLA of Pynursla informed that he has directed the state police to file a report as early as possible into the alleged killing of a man by BSF personnel at Mawshun village on May 5.

Speaking to reporters after a program on Saturday, the Dy CM informed that no special inquiry team has been constituted yet but the investigating officer (IO) and the SP are on the job.

“They are on the job to get all the details of what had really happened on the ground. I have told them that by Monday the report should reach my table,” said Dy CM Tynsong.

The deputy CM said he had already sent a team and the SP has been instructed to complete the investigation of the case very fast.

A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by BSF personnel at Mawshun village in East Khasi Hills district on Friday night around 11pm.

When asked, Tynsong said, “That is what I am saying, from the BSF point of view they said it seems the truck (was) carrying buffalo or cattle, but, as I said to you, I cannot comment anything until and unless the report is completed.”

He said once the report is submitted only then he will be able to comment on the next step of action to be taken as per law.

Whether a special inquiry will be instituted into the incident, Tynsong however said, “Right now only the OC in-charge and then one IO they are investigating into the matter. Right now, I don’t talk about whether we will institute a special inquiry or not as this is so instant so, therefore, I would like to know what exactly happened. So, by early next week, I will be able to get all the details.”

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