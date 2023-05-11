NPP leader and Dy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar on May 11 overturned rumours that there will be any change in the MDA-II government after the Sohiong election.

The polls for the adjourned Sohiong seat were held on Wednesday and the counting is scheduled on May 13.

However, Dy CM Dhar on Thursday said that the alliance parties within the MDA-II government are having strong ties and see no change in the government after Sohiong.

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On the counter-claims from both sides, Dhar said all these are just “election speeches” and what happened during the election remains only in the election.

Asked about his prediction of Sohiong, Dhar said let us wait for the counting date.

“NPP will claim that the NPP is winning, the UDP also claim that it winning”, said Dhar.