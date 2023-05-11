The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader and former Chief Minister, Dr Mukul Sangma turns down rumours surfaced in social media of him joining the saffron party.

Dr Mukul made this statement after BJP’s MLA and Cabinet minister, AL Hek claims that there were a series of discussions over a possible jumping of the TMC leader to the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Sangma clarified that he had met Hek on March 3, a day after the 2023 election results were declared. Sangma said that during their meeting, Hek expressed his dissatisfaction with the outcome of the election and requested that the AITC do something to prevent the NPP-led MDA government from returning to power.

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Sangma deduced that this story (AITC-BJP merger) is connected to ongoing elections in the Sohiong constituency and is an attempt to divert attention from important issues confronting the people and state. He instead urged people to seek information from the horse's mouth.

He also spoke about the need for unification and the coming together of all political parties to create an alternative government. He noted that the AITC has tried to engage with colleagues from different political parties and work towards the overall call of duty in sync with the aspirations and mandate of the people. He, however, mentioned that many things will be unfolding in the coming days, and the AITC is committed to protecting the interests of the people and the state.

Sangma has been a prominent figure in Meghalaya politics for over two decades. He served as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya from 2010 to 2018 and has been the leader of the opposition since 2018. The AITC, which he leads, is a recognized state party in Meghalaya and has 5 seats in the state assembly.

Political manoeuvring and speculation are nothing new in Meghalaya, where political parties frequently realign themselves to gain or retain power.