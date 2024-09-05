Sniawbhalang Dhar, the deputy chief minister of Meghalaya, has served Vincent H. Pala, the current president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and a former Shillong MP, with a lawsuit demanding Rs 100 crore for defamation.

In addition, he has called for an unqualified apology.

The legal notice is against Pala’s statement in a press conference on August 22, 2024, accusing Dhar of being the “spokesperson” of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because he is allegedly under CBI scanner.

The notice by Sharan and Associates LLP, Dhar’s legal representatives, to Pala said, “While our client acknowledges that public office often invites criticism, the dissemination of falsehoods and allegations of illegality is a clear attempt to damage his public standing and reputation. The statements made during the press conference are designed to sensationally malign our client’s public life and image for your own selfish interests.”

The notice noted that: “These statements were made with deliberate and malicious intent to harm our client’s reputation and diminish his standing in the eyes of the public. They are blatant falsehoods contradicted by existing records and are specifically calculated to injure our client directly, as well as to ridicule him publicly. Your actions appear to be aimed at gaining material advantage by politically undermining our client’s prospects through the circulation of these false and defamatory statements."



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The notice demanded that: "a. write a letter containing a suitable withdrawal and apology in terms to be approved by us on our client's behalf and publish it in all leading newspapers; b. provide an undertaking in writing that you will not repeat the publication of these or similar allegations concerning our client; and c. pay damages amounting to Rs. 100 Crore (Rupees One Hundred Crores) for the defamation of our client." The notice claimed that Pala's statement had seriously damaged Dhar's reputation and negatively affected his moral, intellectual, and upright character in the eyes of the public. d. reimburse our client for any expenses incurred as a result of the case.

Additionally, the notice required Pala to apologise publicly to Dhar for his incorrect and baseless remarks made during the press conference and to withdraw the assertions he had made. In addition, it required him to give a written, unconditional apology and promise not to make the same or comparable accusations again within seven days of receiving this legal notice by email, speed post, or WhatsApp, whichever comes first.

Furthermore, the notice asked Pala to instruct social media platforms and websites to remove any electronic versions of the press conference that have been published online.

It also warned, “Please be advised that failure to comply with the terms outlined in this notice within seven days will be taken very seriously, and our client will be compelled to initiate appropriate legal proceedings in civil courts, including a defamation suit, as well as criminal complaints for offences punishable under Sections 351 and 356 of the BNS, 2023. Any legal actions taken will be at your own risk, including costs and consequences.”