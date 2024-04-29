In the wake of a series of petrol bomb attacks rattling Shillong, Prestone Tynsong, Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister, has taken a firm stand for peace. Addressing the recent wave of violence, Tynsong, also in charge of the Home portfolio stated the need for dialogue to address underlying grievances.

"Creating disturbances will not solve problems," said Tynsong, urging citizens to refrain from resorting to violence. He further added, "We are ready to meet with any disgruntled groups or individuals to discuss their concerns."

Highlighting the government's commitment to ensuring safety and justice, Tynsong spoke about the ongoing investigations into the attacks. "We have instructed the Director General of Police to investigate these incidents thoroughly. We will find the culprits," he said.

Expressing the futility of violence, Tynsong urged citizens to uphold peace and refrain from taking the law into their own hands. "Throwing stones or petrol bombs won't achieve anything. We urge all citizens to maintain peace," he said.



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