Mr D Anandan, Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim visited the strong rooms set up at Namchi Government College, Kamrang for Namchi district, today April 29.

The purpose of his visit was to oversee the security measures implemented for the stored EVMs at the strong room, the operations of the control room, and the management of various other election-related matters.

The CEO was accompanied by Mrs Annapurna Alley, DEO/DC, Namchi, Dr Tsering Namgyal Gyatso, Sr. SP Namchi and Mrs Bhumika Chettri, Deputy Secretary (Election).

During the visit, the CEO instructed the DEO to ensure that all guidelines were properly followed for the strong rooms and to enhance security at all critical locations to prevent any lapses or untoward incidents.

To ensure adequate surveillance, he also directed the establishment of a separate control room in an adjacent area and instructed that daily backups of CCTV footage be maintained.

Additionally, the CEO also inquired about the daily monitoring activities, maintenance of logbooks, electricity availability, fire safety, and other supplies. The DC and Sr. SP explained all the procedures and precautions put in place to ensure the adequate security of the periphery.

The CEO also inspected the camp where the political representatives were housed, who are maintaining constant vigil against any malpractice involving the stored EVMs. He inquired about the live footage from inside the strong rooms being shown at their camp and about other facilities made available to them.



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