A detailed presentation pertaining to the reservation and the roster system was presented to the members of the cabinet on May 17, informed Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The CM was addressing a press briefing on May 17 where he mentioned that after seeing the presentation, the cabinet was satisfied with the presentation. He added that details and few clarifications were sought by the ministers and unanimously now they have agreed on moving forward.

An MDA meeting will be held today, May 18 to give a similar detailed presentation. A similar presentation will be made to all during a party meet on May 19.

CM Sangma informed that in about a week or 10 days later, once they are able to communicate to all different stakeholders from throughout the state, they will have a meeting with the stakeholders including NGOs, religious organizations and different social groups.

Meanwhile, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has decided to once again hold a protest on May 19 when there will be an all party meeting.

VPP president Ardent Basiawmoit urged citizens to come join them in their protest. The VPP will make a final decision after the outcome of the All Party Meeting to be held on May 19.

The VPP is putting pressure on the Meghalaya government to hold all kinds of recruitment till the reservation policy is looked into properly.

Meanwhile, Congress legislator from Mylliem, Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Wednesday said that pertaining to the issue of Roster system, one should not act in haste as it is a very sensitive issue, but to find an amicable solution so it will benefit everyone at present and in the future.

As Legislators, one needs to legislate and engage in dialogues so as to find permanent solutions that will benefit the future generations, said the Mylliem MLA.

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