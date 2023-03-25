In a moment of pride for the entire Northeast, Meghalaya Director General of Police Lajja Ram Bishnoi became the first ever DGP rank officer of India to successfully complete five parajumps from 5000 feet height at Hindan Airbase.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma took to Twitter to congratulate the senior police officer and wrote, “Many congratulation to @lrbishnoiips,DGP @MeghalayaPolice on successful completion of five Parajumps from 5000 feet heights at Hindan airbase. First DGP rank officer of India to do it. Wishing him more success and valour!”

Applauding the rare and high adrenaline feat completed by DGP Bishnoi, Assam DGP GP Singh took to Twitter and wrote, “Compliments to @lrbishnoiips my friend, my brother, my squad mate from @svpnpahyd. We always knew you were courageous and guiding light to police fraternity. God bless you”.

The Hindan Airbase is an Indian Air Force base under the Western Air Command (WAC) and one of the biggest and largest air base in Asia.

The airbase is located near Loni Ghaziabad in the state of Uttar Pradesh in the National Capital Region on the outskirts of Delhi, close to the Hindon River.

Lajja Ram Bishnoi, an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer of the 1991 batch was appointed as the Director General of Police Meghalaya.

Bishnoi was in Assam Police as its Special Director General (Training and Armed Police). Bishnoi would take over the charge from Idashisha Nongrang, who is currently the officiating DGP of Meghalaya.

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