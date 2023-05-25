The Enforcement Police of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Thursday along with the East Khasi Local Taxi Welfare Association (EKLTWA) conducted a surprise checking of Trading and Labour Licences of non-tribal taxi drivers operating in the city.

Following the incident at Khyndailad, the taxi drivers association demanded the KHADC check the licences of the non-tribal taxi drivers operating unchecked in Shillong.

The District Council Enforcement has made checking in different areas of Shillong including- Morphran, MUDA parking road, Red Cross Last Stop Laban, Bishnupur, Polo, Madanrting, Happy Valley, ïewmawlong, Khlieh ïewduh and Jhalupara.

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Days after the assault of two local taxi drivers in Police Bazar, the East Khasi Hills Local Taxi Welfare Association on Monday met KHADC Chief Executive Member Titosstarwell Chyne and demanded that non-tribal taxi drivers must be asked to apply for labour licence and trading licence without which they would not be allowed to run their taxis in the city.

A delegation of the association met the KHADC CEM and the EM in charge of Enforcement to raise their demands.

President of the association, Wandonbok Jyrwa said they have asked the KHADC to strictly ensure that trading licence is issued to genuine persons only.

According to Jyrwa, non-tribal drivers should have a valid labour licence as well as a trading licence while non-tribal owners of taxis should have a valid trading licence.