The United Democratic Party (UDP) president, Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday said that there need more discussion and deliberation on the implementation of the Roster system so that any decision taken should be for the benefit of the people of the state.

The UDP chief along with elected representatives of the party was present in the MDA meeting held today to discuss the said issue.

On Friday, an All Political Party Meet will be held in the city to discuss the Roster system in which Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will present a detailed presentation of the said topic.

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Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government will be hosting a meeting with its MDA partners, followed by an all-party meeting with political parties on May 19.

"Government is preparing a very detailed presentation on the roster system and once everyone sees the presentation I'm sure their doubts will be cleared," mentioned Sangma.

He also stated that because the civil society organisation is substantial, the administration would invite them to appear next week. According to the chief minister, this committee would comprise NGOs, church leaders, locality heads, and representatives from other societal groupings.