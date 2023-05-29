Vicky Shabong, a suspected drug peddler, reportedly evaded incarceration while receiving medical treatment at Shillong Civil Hospital.

Shabong (27) and two others were apprehended in Ri-Bhoi while going from Guwahati to Shillong with a shipment of heroin.

Shabong and Aman Diengdoh were on their way to Shillong on a two-wheeler (ML 05 W 4762), but police were alerted and the pair were apprehended at a roadblock put up at Byrnihat at 6:30 p.m.

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Further interrogation showed that the two males were accompanied by another individual riding a motorbike behind them, so the police continued with their roadblock. When they attempted to stop a motorbike (ML 05 R 5706), the rider ran but was eventually apprehended by Nongpoh police. Ribok Lyngdoh was his given name.