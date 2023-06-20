Meghalaya Police on June 20 arrested two alleged drug dealers near a fuel station in Nongsning village of the state and recovered 2.738 kg of heroin worth Rs 10 crore, said an official statement.

The drug peddlers were identified as M Tuanbiaklian Guite, (32) and Imliakum Longkumer, (40).

According to a police statement, the two were travelling in a Tata winger bearing Reg no. NL 07T 0815 and are carrying a consignment of illegal contraband. However, the ANTF team and staff of Lad Rymbai PS set up a naka near BMS Fuel Station Nongsning, and the vehicle was detained at around 6:15 pm.

During the search of the vehicle in the presence of independent witnesses, 200 soap cases containing yellowish-orange powder were found concealed in various hidden compartments in the vehicle.

The preliminary test of the powder gave a positive result for heroin and the total gross weight was found to be 2.738 kg.

A case has been registered at Khliehriat PS and an investigation is on to trace the backward and forward linkages.

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