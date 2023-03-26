Meghalaya Police on March 26 seized Heroin worth Rs 60 lakh and apprehended a drug peddler in the state's East Jaintia Hills district.

''Success continues! In a precise ops @ejhpolice nabbed 1 notorious drug trafficker & seized Heroin worth₹60Lakh at Lumshnong. We @MeghalayaPolice remain fully committed & presently only thoughts of crushing drug supply network occupy our mind,'' tweeted Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi.

Success continues!In a precise ops @ejhpolice nabbed 1 notorious drug trafficker&seized Heroin worth₹60Lakh at Lumshnong.We @MeghalayaPolice remain fully committed&presently only thoughts of crushing drug supply network occupy our mind@SangmaConrad@CMO_Meghalaya @PIBShillong pic.twitter.com/aQQeFrXo8g — Dr L R Bishnoi, IPS (@lrbishnoiips) March 26, 2023

Bishnoi further said that the operation was launched by the team of East Jaintia Hills district police.

Previously, the police in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya seized drugs worth Rs 32 lakh and apprehended three drug peddlers.

The seizure was made after police intercepted a vehicle at the Ladrymbai area in the district and seized a large quantity of heroin worth Rs 32 lakh from the vehicle.

In connection with the matter, the police also nabbed three persons and recovered Rs 54,000 cash and three mobile phones.

On March 13, Border Security Force (BSF) seized a truck carrying processed betel nuts worth Rs 90 lakh from the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills district.

The operation was carried out by the 172 Battalion of the BSF and it also apprehended two persons in connection with the case.

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