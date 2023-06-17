The East Jaintia Hills administration in Meghalaya has sought the help of National Highway Authority of India’s in clearing out the debris accumulated due to the landslide that occurred in the past few days saw that the movement of traffic is not disrupted.

The Sonapyrdi tunnel on National Highway – 6 which serves as the lifeline to the adjoining states of Assam, Mizoram and Tripura has been blocked due to the landslide that occurred over the last two-three days due to the incessant rainfall.

“As there is no alternate route to divert vehicles and as the NH 6 serves as a lifeline to the adjoining states of Assam, Mizoram and Tripura, it is untenable that the mudslide from adjoining hills should be allowed to flow unabated on the National Highway without any intervention”, mentioned the letter by East Jaintia Hills DC to the NHAI.

The letter further stated, “In light of the above, you are to immediately explore ways and means on how to control or divert the mudflow from the adjoining hills so that the normal flow of vehicular movement is least hampered. You are also to inform the undersigned of the timeline within which the said intervention can be implemented”.

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