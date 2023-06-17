Two siblings, minors, were buried alive in a landslide in Meghalaya's Nongstoiñ area after heavy rains triggered a landslide in the area.

Their dead bodies have been recovered from the debris in Pyndengrei, Nongstoiñ of West Khasi Hills district on June 17.

As per initial reports, the incident occurred when the two minor girls were sleeping on the floor.

The age of the deceased is said to be 10 and 15 years respectively.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Another mudslide at Sonapur tunnel in East Jaintia Hills district, traffic movement halted

It is to be mentioned here that, a fresh landslide occurred on June 15, morning at Sonapur tunnel, East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, blocking vehicular movement on National Highway-6.

Upon receiving information about the landslide, authorities reached the spot and got down to remove the debris. The road is currently blocked and efforts are being made to clear the same.

Lumshnong police along with the Umkiang Police have advised caution to the drivers while driving on National Highway – 6.

Meanwhile, torrential rains have hit the Northeastern region with multiple reports of landslides reported across the seven states.



