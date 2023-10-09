The East Khasi Hills District Administration has asked all Durga Puja Committees (DPCs) in the region to provide a list of migrant labourers and workers involved in decoration work, along with their voter ID or Aadhar card by Monday, October 9.

This decision was made during a meeting with the Central Puja Committee (CPC) and East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah. Local vendors, labourers, and priests are not included in this requirement.

In a statement by CPC General Secretary JL Das, he said that senior DPC members can escort the immersion procession on foot from State Central Library to CS point. He also stressed that all DPCs should ensure discipline during the immersion procession on October 24.

The Deputy Commissioner assured that a separate order would be issued for Nepali DPCs to conduct their Phoolpati Yatra on October 21 and Maha Kalratri Puja at midnight on October 22.

No individual or community puja committees in Greater Shillong will be allowed to immerse or place idols in streams, and violators may face action. Das urged all CPC Zonal Coordinators and Puja Committees of Greater Shillong to inform all Private Puja Performers in their zones to place idols only at CPC's designated Immersion Ghat, Polo Shillong after performing any puja with idols.



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