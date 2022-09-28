The Meghalaya Education department has served a show cause notice to the teachers of the Pine Mount School, Shillong.

As a mark of protest, on September 6, a black flag march around the premises of the school was organized by the teachers against the school principal of the school, Aiom Ksiar Diengdoh.

Notably, the state government on September 7 had constituted a 4-member enquiry committee to investigate the various complaints and grievances of the teachers of the Pine Mount School, Shillong.

The committee was headed by the secretary to the government of Meghalaya R. Rapthap, IAS, education department.

This committee has inquire into the various complaints and grievances of the Pine Mount School teachers and submitted reports of their findings and recommendation for resolving the issues by the state government.

The teachers of the school have alleged that the Principal is never present in the school office during school hours rendering them helpless when they want to discuss issues regarding the welfare of the school and the students.

Meanwhile, the students demanded that the government among other things should furnish the toilets, fix the laboratory and the equipment should be up to date, the library, fix the classrooms’ leaking roofs, and updated computers.

The students also said that there are many facilities that are not available to them which they are entitled to as per educational rights.