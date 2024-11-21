Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma has appealed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for immediate intervention in the ongoing crisis at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong.

The university has been mired in turmoil since October 25, 2024, when faculty members and students began protesting against the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, and Deputy Registrar over unresolved internal issues.

In a letter addressed to the Union Education Minister, Sangma highlighted the critical situation at NEHU, emphasizing the escalating health risks to students and the complete halt in academic and administrative activities.

The crisis deepened on November 5, 2024, when the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) initiated a hunger strike to press for their demands.

The strike, now in its 16th day, has resulted in several students being hospitalized. Many returned to the protest immediately after being discharged, further jeopardizing their health.



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Sangma noted that while the State Government has limited jurisdiction over the central university, efforts were made to mediate and resolve the conflict.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma personally met with the protesting students to inquire about their well-being and urged them to end the hunger strike. Despite these interventions, the protests continue, leaving the university in a state of paralysis.

The letter underscores the urgency of the situation, stating that the ongoing unrest is not only disrupting NEHU but also threatening the peaceful environment of Meghalaya. Sangma urged the Union Education Minister to take immediate steps to de-escalate the crisis and restore normalcy for the benefit of the students and the broader educational ecosystem.

In his letter, Sangma wrote:“Given the gravity of the situation, I respectfully request your immediate intervention to de-escalate the crisis. With your leadership and timely action, we can resolve this matter before further harm comes to the students' health and the overall stability of the university and the state.”

The education minister’s appeal reflects growing concerns over the prolonged deadlock and its wider implications for Meghalaya’s academic environment and social harmony.