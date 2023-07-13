In accordance with the Meghalaya government's commitment to fostering a culture of educational excellence, the Meghalaya Board of School Education's top-scoring students were honoured at the ongoing Meghalaya Education Symposium in Shillong.

Addressing the community of leaders, educators, and future citizens of the state, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, said in his inaugural address, "The biggest change that is needed in the state of Meghalaya is the change in the mindset which will enable to take the society and state forward. We don't need to do different things but we need to do it differently and I follow the same principle in everything I do."

Speaking on the MOTHERS programme, the CM said, "Meghalaya's Outcome and Transformation in Health, Education, Rural Development and Social welfare which people think is a mother programme because it is named behind Mother but the irony is the state government has given a holistic approach because if we speak about of health of child and mother it doesn't end in the health department but it is a full cycle which has now been appreciated by the UN also."



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Taking to his Twitter handle the CM wrote, "As a Government, it has been our endeavour to deliberate on critical themes that pertain to our State’s education system and discuss best practices to prepare our youth for global opportunities. I am of the strong conviction that Meghalaya Education Symposium 2023 will help the Government to chart out interventions that will enable us to work with a process-driven approach."

"As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of MBoSE, the Department of Education is thrilled to announce a series of interventions aimed at empowering our students. We proudly felicitated the outstanding toppers of the SSLC and HSSLC board exams. With continued engagement and student-centric policies, the government is committed to ensuring the best for our student community," the Meghalaya CM tweeted.

On the otherhand, Cabinet Minister of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh, addressed the gathering and emphasized the need for comprehensive education. She noted, "If people of Meghalaya do not have equal access to education then it will be difficult for the people of the state to change the perception of life."

"Education is the means to transform the future of Meghalaya. We look forward to working together to further enhance the quality of education in our state," she added.

The Meghalaya Education Symposium 2023 served as a forum for meaningful dialogue and collaboration between leaders, educators, and education sector stakeholders. It allowed for the exchange of innovative ideas in an effort to develop a comprehensive plan for the future of education in Meghalaya.