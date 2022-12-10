Meghalaya former chief minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma on December 9 said that he might contest from the two constituencies in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

''Cards are close to our chest,'' he replied when asked whether he is contesting from the two constituencies or not.



However, while speaking to the media over the matter, he also asserted that decisions would be taken depending on the party's strategy and politics.

Sangma further said that there is a demand from a number of constituencies for him to contest from other seats, adding, ''In this regard, a decision will be taken upon in consistency with what will be strategically and politically appropriate for a party.''

It is worth mentioning that in 2018, Sangma had contested successfully Songsak and Ampati as Congress candidates.

Commenting on the Trinamool Congress to contest in all 60 seats, Sangma said that the party is looking at the possibility.

''We are not laying the cards on the table at the moment as we may contest or not contest,'' he said.

Recently, Sangma had boasted about the developmental activities undertaken by his government during his tenure as Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

Addressing the Block Meeting held at Rongara Siju Assembly Constituency, South Garo Hills District, Sangma claimed that the current government is giving excuses about not having money.

Highlighting the stretch of developments on road and infrastructure, Sangma asserted that the MDA government did not construct the National Highway and the things which have been done during his tenure- with Japan International Cooperation for which an agreement was signed in 2015.

"In 2015 there is an agreement between Meghalaya and JICA. It's still in Google, you can search for it. Even the name of the roads is mentioned, along with that National Highway 62 even that is done through JICA's funds. This is due to insufficient funds in the state, and because of Central Government doesn't have funds," Sangma added.

Also read: Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma boasts about development during his tenure, claims current government giving excuses