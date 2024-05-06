A 24-year-old engineering student was discovered deceased within the confines of her college hostel in Shillong on Monday. The incident took place at the Shillong Polytechnic, situated within the jurisdiction of the Mawlai police station.

According to officials, the young woman, a dedicated student of civil engineering, was found hanging from a window grill, employing a gamocha or towel. Authorities have indicated a suspicion of suicide in the death of the student, who hailed from Tura in West Garo Hills.

Following the discovery, the body was transported to the Civil Hospital for a thorough post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to her untimely demise.

WL Warjri, the principal of Shillong Polytechnic said, "Personally, I am saddened, and the entire institute is shocked to lose such a precious young life."