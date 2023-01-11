The Federation of Khasi Jaiñtia and Garo people (FKJGP) on January 11 barged into the office of the Director of the Printing and Stationery Shillong demanding the immediate suspension of its Director Salgira R Marak for his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of public funds in his 10 years in office.

Speaking to media persons, FKJGP assistant general secretary Reginald Thabah said that the Federation has given 10 days to the government of Meghalaya to suspend the Director so as to ensure free and fair conduct of the departmental enquiry.

“We asked the Director to leave the office immediately and to cooperate with us so that the departmental inquiry should be fair”, Thabah added.

Thabah informed that on meeting with the Director, he has told the Federation that he has to speak to his seniors on whether to leave the office or not.

It may be mentioned that a departmental enquiry was headed by the Commissioner & Secretary Ripnar Lyngdoh to probe into the misappropriation of funds which amounts to Rs 2.09 crore.

However, in the afternoon, the employees of the office of the Director of Printing and Stationery has come out protesting the barging of the FKJGP stating that it took the employees by surprise.

“They (FKJGP) should have followed some protocols, especially this is the time as we are all busy with election duty, it is very improper on the part of the FKJGP”, said one employee of the office.

The employee deters to make any comment on the allegations. “We don’t want to speak, there are so many things going on, we don’t want to speak and say much”.

“We only come out protesting as we don’t appreciate the manner in which they barged in our office….it creates panic among the employees”, he added.

The employees felt like this act by the FKJGP is a disgrace to the office as they have barged without proper information and procedures.

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