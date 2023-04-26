The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) members closed down five factories for running without obtaining any legal documents from the authority or the state government.

The leaders and members of the FKJGP conducted a surprising inspection of factories in the area and found that factory owners have been running the business without any trading license from authorised authorities.

Alos Read: Meghalaya: Jaiñtia Hills Autonomous District Council slams West Karbi Anglong DC over claims on Khanduli

The Federation also slammed the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and EM in charge of trade for failing to check on the illegal establishments of industries and factories at the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Umïam in Ri Bhoi District.

Meanwhile, the Jaiñtia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) Chief Thombor Shiwat on April 24 alleged that the statement made by Karbi Anglong DC over claims of Khanduli lies in the jurisdiction of Assam is very provoking.

Last week, West Karbi Anglong DC Krishna Baruah claimed that Khanduli village belongs to Assam on the basis of documents present with the Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council (KAAC).