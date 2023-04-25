The Jaiñtia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) Chief Thombor Shiwat on April 24 alleged that the statement made by Karbi Anglong DC over claims of Khanduli lies in the jurisdiction of Assam is very provoking.

Last week, West Karbi Anglong DC Krishna Baruah claimed that Khanduli village belongs to Assam on the basis of documents present with the Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council (KAAC).

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Speaking to reporters on Monday after a meeting at the KHADC, JHADC Chief said that Khanduli village to present falls under Meghalaya jurisdiction and certificates are being issued by the JHADC itself.

Notably, on April 15, hundreds of angry residents of Khanduli village came out in protest and uprooted a signboard erected by the forest department of the KAAC to set up a tax collection post at the village.