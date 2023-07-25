Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP), Dr. LR Bishnoi, on July 25 claimed that it was a preplanned conspiracy to attack state Chief Minister Conrad Sangma physically.

Bishnoi said this while addressing a press conference on July 25 over the incident of violence outside the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

''The Police tried to convenience the crowd, but when they did not listen, Lathi was charged, and ultimately the crowd dispersed after two hours. In the whole action, the Tura Police found that it was a preplanned conspiracy to attack CM Conrad Sangma physically,'' he added.

The DGP said that Sangma was having a meeting with 18 representatives from the various NGOs, namely the ACHIK, AIGU, and ACHIK Youth Forum, All ACHIK Youth Welfare Society, and several other NGOs, and one senior representative from Tura, one Church Representative from Tura, and one Advocate from the Garo NGO's, at the Mini Secretariat office in Tura.

The meeting started at 3:15 PM and continued until 5:45 PM in Tura. It was a long meeting where the discussion basically concentrated on the demands of the various NGOs.

''There were two demands, specifically the first was on making Tura the Winter Capital of Meghalaya, and the other was on the implementation of the reservation policy or roster system,'' he added.

Bishnoi further said that most of the NGOs were discussing in a peaceful atmosphere when suddenly the crowd started raising slogans, following which the NGO leaders were sent outside to calm them down, but they turned violent and started pelting stones at everyone who was outside.

''The NGO leaders also informed CM that there were youths who were not part of any discussion or protest and were present outside,'' he added.

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