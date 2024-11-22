In a late-night operation on November 21, 2024, the Zikzak Police Patrol Post, under the supervision of SI Diganta Hajong, successfully intercepted a vehicle carrying 5 suspected Bangladeshi nationals.

The operation took place during a routine vehicle check at SH-12 near KGBV School, Zikzak, at approximately 11:42 PM.

The vehicle, a Bolero Pik-up (registration no. AS-34C-0613), was being driven by Md. Nur Hussain (40 years), a resident of Nandia village, South Salmara District, Assam.

Upon inspection, 5 occupants travelling in the vehicle were found in possession of suspected forged documents, including 5 Aadhaar cards, 2 mobile phones with an Indian Airtel SIM card, and items of Bangladeshi origin such as nasal drops and Lorix cream.

Preliminary verification using the mAadhaar app revealed the Aadhaar cards to be invalid and likely forged. During questioning, the occupants admitted to illegally entering Indian territory through the Indo-Bangladesh border near Baghmara in South Garo Hills. They disclosed plans to travel to Kolkata to work as labourers.



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The 5 individuals were identified as:

Md. Jahangir Ali (21 years), son of Md. Soibur Rahman, from Char Sikhalipur, Chapai Nawabganj, Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

Md. Jaidul Islam (30 years), son of Md. Enus Ali, from Char Sikhalipur, Chapai Nawabganj, Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

Md. Durul Ali (37 years), son of Lt. Entus Ali, from Char Sikhalipur, Chapai Nawabganj, Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

Md. Maruf Ali (19 years), son of Md. Sohidul Islam, from Char Sikhalipur, Chapai Nawabganj, Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

Md. Babu Sheikh (22 years), son of Md. Sofiqul Islam, from Char Sikhalipur, Chapai Nawabganj, Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

Superintendent of Police of South West Garo Hills, Vikash Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered vide Mahendraganj PS case u/s 336(3)BNS R/w sec 14A(b) Foreigners Act. Investigations are underway, and all seized items have been taken into custody in the presence of independent witnesses.

SP Kumar highlighted that this interception is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration through the Indo-Bangladesh border. He stated, “In the past 3 months, 27 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended in South West Garo Hills. We are working closely with the Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies to strengthen border security. The support of the local community has been instrumental in reporting suspicious activities.”

To address the recurring issue, surveillance mechanisms have been intensified to prevent illegal crossings and ensure the safety of the region.