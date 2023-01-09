Former Cabinet Minister-in-charge of PHE and Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) legislator of Sohiong Constituency, Samlin Malngiang who recently resigned as the MLA is set to join the National People’s Party (NPP) on January 10 at Sohiong, East Khasi Hill District.

Malngiang who is a first-time MLA who won the 2018 election against his old-time mentor, the three times MLA and former Home Minster HDR Lyngdoh. HSPDP’s Malngiang edged Congress’s Lyngdoh with just 622 votes in the last Assembly election in 2018.

The two are preparing to switch uniforms in the 2023 election, Lyngdoh will be contesting from the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Malngiang from the NPP. While the Congress will be fielding former officer Osborn Kharjana who was the son of Nit Shabong and was the former MLA of Sohiong from 1983 to 1988.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Former South Tura MLA John Leslie to content against CM Sangma

On the other hand, former MLA and MDC John Leslee Sangma will contest against the incumbent Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma and against BJP vice president and MDC Bernard Mawrie.

Leslee candidature has been approved by the UDP state election committee on January 9 which also announced the second list of candidates for the upcoming 2023 elections.

The two names approved were for West Garo hills – former MLA and MDC John Leslee Sangma will contest from 51 South Tura and Dr Pilne A Sangma a member of UDP will contest 50 North Tura.

Dr Pilne had earlier contested as an independent candidate in 2018 but lost.

John Leslee stated that he decided to join UDP due to the same ideologies and that is to fight for the rights of indigenous people. He added that in his former party BJP there were several indifferent and especially with the atrocities against minorities and Christians.