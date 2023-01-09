Former MLA and MDC John Leslee Sangma will contest against the incumbent Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma and against BJP vice president and MDC Bernard Mawrie.

Leslee candidature has been approved by the UDP state election committee on January 9 which also announced the second list of candidates for the upcoming 2023 elections.

The two names approved were for West Garo hills – former MLA and MDC John Leslee Sangma will contest from 51 South Tura and Dr Pilne A Sangma a member of UDP will contest 50 North Tura.

Dr Pilne had earlier contested as an independent candidate in 2018 but lost.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala to visit state's South West Garo Hills district

John Leslee stated that he decided to join UDP due to the same ideologies and that is to fight for the rights of indigenous people. He added that in his former party BJP there were several indifferent and especially with the atrocities against minorities and Christians.

Dr Pilne said that she wanted to bring women upliftment and also do more for the protection of children.

On the other hand, Union Minister for Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will visit the South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya which lies at the border of Bangladesh on January 9-10, an official statement said on January 8.

As per the statement, this will be the first time that a Cabinet Minister will visit the border area.

''On 9th January 2023, the Minister will be chairing a review meeting of different flagship schemes by the Government of India in Ampati, South West Garo Hills alongside with government officials and stakeholders,'' the statement added.

It further said that on January 10, Rupala will be meeting Self Help Groups for Women, Dairy Farmers, and Fisheries Entrepreneurs of the region.

''He would also be visiting Bangladesh border Haat to interact with Border area communities,'' it added.