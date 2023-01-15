

Purno K Sangma, a former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), has joined the Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) as one of its leaders to pursue the demand for a separate state, in what can be described as a boost to the ongoing movement for a separate Garo state.

Meanwhile, Jakrak A Sangma was elected as the committee's co-chairman.

According to GSMC additional general secretary Bostone M Sangma, the committee has decided to protest in New Delhi once more in order to press their demand for a separate state.

On Friday, January 13, a decision was taken on the same at a meeting held in Tura.

Sangma stated that they have also decided to hold demand campaigns in the Garo Hills region.The GSMC, which has joined forces with the National Federation for New States (NFNS), recently joined various leaders representing regions in the country demanding separate and smaller states at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to push for a separate Garoland. The Garo Hills region has seen a gradual but growing demand for its own Garo state.

The GSMC organised a massive rally last year to press the demand. The NFNS provided ample support for the demand.

Demand for a separate state for Garos resonated in the national capital as protesters reached New Delhi with the demand for Garoland.

Supporters of Garoland state actively took part in the All India sit-in protest held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 14 participation by statehood demanded supporters from various parts of the country, including Garo Hills.

The two-day protest sit-in a demonstration demanding the creation of new states was organised by the conglomerate National Federation for New States which has among its members the Garoland, Gorkhaland (Darjeeling hills), Tipraland (Tripura), Bodoland (Assam) Delegations.

Also read : Meghalaya: Two opposition MLAs of Garo Hills join BJP; set to contest in North Tura



