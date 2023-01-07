Former Cabinet Minister and Mylliem MLA, Hamletson Dohling on January 7 formally joined the National People's Party (NPP) fold in the presence of the party president and Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma.

Dy CM and National Vice President of the NPP Prestone Tyngsong, State President Dr WR Kharluki, Cabinet Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, and other party leaders were also present during the occasion.

Besides Dohling, two more MLAs such as Umsning MLA Jason Sawkmie Mawlong and former Cabinet Minister Samlin Malngiang are also expected to join NPP.

Hamletson and Jason are from the People's Democratic Party (PDF) while Malngiang is from the Hill State People’s Party (HSPDP).

Ahead of the state assembly election, suspended Congress MLA Kimfa Marbaniang joined the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) on December 29.

Further, the Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP National president Conrad Sangma welcomed Kimfa Marbaniang to the party fold.

"Together, we will continue to serve the people of West Khasi Hills and the border areas and ensure we take them towards greater progress," Conrad Sangma had said earlier.

Earlier on December 19, Congress MLA of East Shillong Constituency, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh too had tendered her resignation from the party.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Indian National Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lyngdoh said that she has been a staunch supporter and foot soldier of the Indian National Congress and the party gave her the opportunity to serve the people of Meghalaya as a Minister and as a representative of my East Shillong constituency and also appointed her as Secretary of the All India Congress Committee and that she is grateful for the party's support thus far but, however, due to the recent developments within the party led her to believe that it has lost its sense of direction.

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