Former National People's Party's (NPP) MLA from Phulbari, S G Esmatur Mominin on January 6 joined Trinamool Congress in the presence of Meghalaya TMC state president Charles Pyngrope.

''S G Esmatur Mominin joined Meghalaya TMC on January 6 in the presence of Meghalaya TMC State President Charles Pyngrope and Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader and Leader of Opposition, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Dr Mukul Sangma at the 'MYE Card' launch event in Shillong,'' an official statement from TMC said.

Following the development, around 500 NPP supporters embraced Meghalaya TMC along with the joining of former independent MDC candidates from Balachanda, Abdul Kalam Azad, and village economic council (VEC) secretary Abdul Korim.

In his first-ever event after being announced as the Meghalaya TMC candidate from Phulbari, Esmatur Mominin greeted the Meghalaya TMC candidate from Rajabala Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi.

''Other leaders and supporters who joined the party were greeted warmly by Meghalaya TMC candidate from Phulbari Esmatur Mominin and Meghalaya TMC candidate from Rajabala Kazi,'' the statement added.

Besides this, Meghalaya TMC also announced the names of candidates for 52 assembly constituencies.

As per the announcement, Dr Mukul Sangma the Leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya will contest from two Constituencies- Songsak and Tikrikilla

Meanwhile, AITC Meghalaya said that the remaining candidates will be announced very soon.

On the other hand, a total of five female candidates from the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress will be contesting in this 2023 elections.

In December 2022, the Meghalaya Congress finalised the names of 40 candidates for contesting in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Also read: Meghalaya Trinamool Congress announces names of 52 candidates for upcoming assembly elections