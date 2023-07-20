The Garland State Movement Committee (GSMC) on July 20 decided to protest against the statement made by Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh over the demand for Winter Capital in Tura.

Condemning the Minister’s statement, the GSMC said,” These statements made by Ampareen Lyngdoh are irresponsible, impertinent, unconcerned, unequal, jealous and insult to founding Fathers' Vision who fought for the Meghalaya State”.

GSMC further said that these ideas of statements made by Lyngdoh are unacceptable, and attempt to create mistrust and misunderstanding with the Garo Community.

It is worth mentioning that Lyngdoh had said that the demand for Winter Capital in Tura should not be entertained, such demands would not be right to consider, adding, ''If the state of Meghalaya going to have Winter or spring capitals, the administration will fail''.

As a mark of protest, the GSMC will welcome the Law Minister by holding black flags, and badges and wearing black T-shirts during her visit to Garo Hills on July 20, 21, and 22nd.

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