Former Home Minister and UDP MLA, Lakmen Rymbui on July 20 said that many benefits will come with the introduction of railways into the state, however, proper mechanisms should be in place to check the influx.

''The state first needs a strong mechanism to deal with the problem of the influx of illegal immigrants. If the Centre agrees to the demand for implementation of ILP, then railways will definitely give a boost to the economy of the state,” Rymbui told reporters.

Rymbui also said there are many opportunities that will come with the coming of the railway, and food products and vegetable prices will decrease. However, on acknowledging the advantages of the Railway, Rymbui emphasized the need in having an influx mechanism to protect the customary and traditional law of the land.

''Government of India have proposed the implementation of railway lines in the state since the 1980s but it failed to do so as Meghalaya is a unique society,'' he added.

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