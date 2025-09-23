Meghalaya: Garo Hills Council to clear 12 months’ pending salaries, regular pay from November

In a major relief to employees, the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) has decided to release 12 months of pending salaries with immediate effect.

The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the Secretary to the Executive Committee on Tuesday, September 23.

The Executive Committee has also committed to clearing the remaining pending dues within two years. According to the order, the balance of salaries will be disbursed in three instalments during this period.

Significantly, the Council has assured that regular monthly salaries will be paid starting from November 1, 2025, ending a long-standing concern of irregular disbursement that had triggered repeated protests and work stoppages by employees.



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In light of the decision, the GHADC has asked the members of the Non-Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA) to immediately resume their duties.

The order has been circulated to the Chief Executive Member, Deputy Chief Executive Member, the Finance-in-charge Executive Member, and other key officials for necessary action.

The move is being seen as a major step by the GHADC leadership to restore normal functioning of the council’s administration while addressing long-pending grievances of its employees.