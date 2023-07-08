The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) MDC, Akhthar Ali is facing the heat after a complaint has been filed against him for allegedly abandoning a Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road project.

The Zikzak Unit of the Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) filed the complaint, claiming that Akthar Ali neglected his duties regarding the road project that he was given prior to his time as an MDC.

Local residents previously filed a complaint against Akthar Ali regarding a different pending PMGSY-funded road project. This most recent complaint follows that one.

The Mahendraganj to Aningpara, Domapara, and Katuligre PMGSY road in the South West Garo Hills region is the subject of the new complaint, which is addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills.

According to GSMC, the muddy and difficult-to-travel unfinished road has become a significant source of inconvenience for the local community. Additionally, construction debris is dispersed on both sides of the road, making it difficult for people to steer clear of the muddy terrain.

The GSMC has urged the Deputy Commissioner to intervene and ensure that the road is completed on time in light of these issues.

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