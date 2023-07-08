The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on July 7 issued a strong warning to leaders of the different non-tribal communities following the scuffle that led to the arson incident at Laitumkhrah police station.

In a statement, KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah said that the association has receive information that the episode at Laitumkhrah was supposedly because of attack on neighborhood youth by non-tribals.

He claimed that "surprisingly, the CRPF personnel were protecting the non-tribal while beating up local youth with lathi."

According to Thabah, the union is still gathering additional information regarding the circumstances that led to the incident.

He claimed that such incidents had "reminded the KSU of the previous years during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s when non-tribal were trying to ensure the Khasis fled Shillong."

The KSU pioneer additionally told the heads of the different non-ancestral networks to forgo their own kin enjoying such occurrences, bombing which the association will be constrained to make harsh moves as was finished by its previous chiefs, who drove the counter outsiders' development.

"In the event that the association is compelled to make such moves, the non-ancestral networks and the public authority ought to assume complete ownership for the outcomes," he expressed.

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