After understanding the economic, social, developmental and innovative aspects of the State, Florian Müller, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Party, on Wednesday got a deep insight into the culture of the Khasi tribe.

On Wednesday, the German MP met with Paiem Ainam Manik Syiem, the Syiem of Hima Mylliem, to gain valuable insights into the vibrant culture and traditions of the Khasi community.

The meeting took place at the office of the Syiem of Hima Mylliem and Durbar in Mawkhar, Shillong, providing an ideal setting for MP Müller to engage with the Syiem and traditional leaders. Recognizing the significance of understanding governance, culture, and community development from the viewpoint of the Khasi community, MP Müller expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

During the interaction, MP Müller highlighted the importance of such exchanges in comprehending the cultural practices and customs of diverse communities worldwide. He acknowledged that these interactions foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of different traditions.

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The gathering included various esteemed individuals, such as Paiem Ainam, the Myntri (Ministers), the Daloi from different Elakas, the Basan of Nongkseh and Nongumlong, the Syiem Khynnah of Nongkhlaw Syiemship, and headmen from different Dorbar Shnongs. Each participant shared their experiences in upholding their customs and laws while adapting to a changing world.

The speakers, including the Syiem, the Myntri, and the Basan, shed light on the Khasi tradition and culture during both the pre and post-independence eras. The interaction session also delved into discussions on customary and religious practices, emphasising the distinctive nature of Khasi traditions and their significant role in shaping the daily lives, beliefs, values, and way of life of the Khasi people.

MP Müller was particularly fascinated by the unique matrilineal society practised by the Khasi people. This practice, which stands in contrast to the patriarchal culture prevalent in the Western world, left a lasting impression on the German MP.

The session concluded with a brief photo session, capturing the presence of all the traditional leaders, including the Syiem of Mylliem, symbolising the unity and camaraderie fostered during the meeting.

As a gesture of goodwill, MP Müller presented the Syiem of Mylliem with a Berlin Bear, a souvenir from Germany. The gift aims to promote tolerance and peace among the diverse religious and cultural groups that exist worldwide.