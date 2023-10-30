Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday handed over the land for the permanent campus of the National Law University Meghalaya at Mawpdang, Mawkhanu, on the outskirts of Shillong.

The New Shillong Township Development Agency handed over the land for the permanent campus of the National Law University Meghalaya and the Meghalaya State Judicial Academy.

In his address, Chief Minister Sangma said, “A regenerative economy develops and is based largely on the human capital and hence there is a need to start somewhere and hence our policy has moved towards ensuring that we invest in this human capital that we believe is the future for our state.”

Taking to his X handle, Sangma wrote, "Handed over land for the construction of the permanent campus of the National Law University, Meghalaya and the Meghalaya State Judicial Academy to Hon’ble Mr Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court at Mawpdang, Mawkhanu. Investing in Human Capital has been the mission of the Govt. which we believe can be an instrument for social design to further Meghalaya’s progress. This landmark step will open a plethora of opportunities for our students to pursue legal education. The coming up of many prestigious educational institutions in recent years is also a step ahead in regaining Meghalaya’s lost glory as an ‘Educational Hub’ of the North East. "



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With India being a young nation, he encouraged every single youth must contribute in a positive manner towards the growth of the nation. He further said the youth needed to be provided with the necessary platform to be productively contributing citizens.



The Chief Minister also highlighted the steps taken by the government towards creating infrastructures in the State for higher and professional courses.