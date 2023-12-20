The Meghalaya government has decided to raise the Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief payable to all categories of State Government employees/pensioners and family pension holders from the existing rate of 36 per cent to 39 per cent with effect from July 1, 2023.

Further, the orders shall also apply to the members of the work-charged establishment and casual workers, other than Bungalow Peons, holding posts in the pay levels as admissible to the employees of corresponding categories under the regular establishment/services/posts.



Also Read: Meghalaya: Cabinet approves resolution for encroached government land in Tura

The Dearness Relief under these orders shall remain suspended if the pensioners/family pensioners are employed/re-employed under the State/Central Government or employed/re-employed/permanently absorbed in the State's or Central Government's Company, Corporation, Undertaking or Autonomous Body. It shall, however, be revived after the spell of such employment/re-employment.

The payment on account of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief involving fractions of 50 paise and above may be rounded off to the next higher rupee and the fraction of less than 50 paise may be ignored.

The payment on account of the Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief sanctioned herein shall be debited to the respective heads of accounts from which the employees draw their salary and the pensioners/family pension holders, their pension.