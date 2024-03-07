Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced that a large-scale recruitment drive within the Meghalaya Police will take place.

The recruitment process to fill up over 2,968 vacant posts in the Meghalaya police will start very soon.

These include posts of UB Sub Inspector, UB Constable, Fireman, Driver Fireman, Mechanic, MPRO Operator, Signall/BN operator, AB Constable, and Driver Constable.

Taking to his social media handle, Conrad Sangma wrote, "Delighted to announce the commencement of a large-scale recruitment drive within the Meghalaya police. This time we are aiming to fill 2,968 vacancies. This initiative fulfils our commitment to empowering our youth and fostering a brighter future for Meghalaya. As witnessed during the previous Police recruitment drive, we remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency and fairness. Only the most dedicated and deserving candidates will have the honour of joining the ranks."



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The recruitment will take place in five sectors – 1st Battalion in Mawiong, which will cater to this part of the region, 2nd MLP for West Garo Hills, 3rd Battalion Sahbsein for Jaintia Hills, 4th Battalion Sohpian for West Khasi Hills and 5th Battalion in Williamnagar for both East and South Garo Hills.

Submission of online applications will start from April 1.

Informing this on Tuesday, Director General of Police Dr LR Bishnoi said, “This will be the largest recruitment in the history of Meghalaya police. The Meghalaya police will be further strengthened by more than 3,000 personnel.”

He also assured that there will be no scope for manipulation through the transparent recruitment process (TRP).

The DGP said after the upcoming MP elections, the recruitment will start in full swing.