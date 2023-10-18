Meghalaya government on Wednesday approved the Meghalaya Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme 2023 to identify between legal and illegal vendors.

Briefing the press, Government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh informed that identify legal hawkers based on specific criteria- first, vendors must have an EPIC issued by the Election Commission of India and a certificate proving at least 3 years of residence in Meghalaya. Second, they should have been vending at a spot for a minimum of 6 months. Additionally, vendors outside the Shillong Municipal Board's control areas need a valid trade license.



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Lyngdoh added that the Meghalaya Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme 2023 will aim to balance the livelihoods of street vendors with crucial concerns like law enforcement, decongestion, and pedestrian safety.

Lyngdoh emphasized that the scheme was shaped by input from various stakeholders, including KHADC, KSU, Rangbah Shnongs, hawkers' associations, and others. The next step involves a comprehensive survey of street vendors and processing their applications within the outlined framework.

When asked, the Minister said that the Urban Affairs department will also work on surveying the vending and non-vending zones.