Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today said over 70,000 youth enter the workforce every year and it was imperative for the Government to design a policy that would enable them to be absorbed in the ‘job market’.



“The demand for jobs is huge and it is not possible for the Government to readily absorb everyone. Close to 1500 people are employed in the Government sector through Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) and District Selection Committees (DSCs),” he said, highlighting the importance of creating an ecosystem of entrepreneurship culture that would push and drive the economy.



Launching the flagship programme – CM Elevate at Jowai in the presence of MLAs Wailadmiki Shylla and Santa Mary Shylla, the Chief Minister said that the Government has envisaged the programme to encourage and leverage entrepreneurial activities by supporting 20,000 beneficiaries with a whopping amount of Rs. 300 cr in the next five years.



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Under CM – Elevate, interested entrepreneurs can apply for different ventures that would promote tourism, agriculture, entertainment and other social sectors. Under the scheme, the State Government would provide grants and subsidies of upto 75 per cent and the rest will be linked through bank loan.



“We have come up with a policy to promote entrepreneurship to tackle the issue of unemployment. Our policy intervention today will have a significant impact in resolving the issue of job creation in next 10-15 years,” he said, while emphasising that programmes like PRIME and CM–Elevate will handhold, train and empower the youth to be engaged in productive activities.



“Unless and until policies are created today, we will have massive problems in the future. So it was incumbent on us to come up with an intervention that will ensure that the problems are resolved in future”, he added.



He also informed that over 33 lakh people in the state, out of 39 lakh are below the age of 45 years, and the issue of job creation will only increase and will pose a challenge for the State. “Today roughly 70,000 people enter the workforce, which will increase to over 1 lakh in the next few years”, he underscored, while stating that the Government has conceptualised CM – Elevate to address the issue of unemployment and create an enabling environment for job creation.



He informed that in the next five years through CM–Elevate, the Government has set a target to create over 50,000 jobs in the State in the entrepreneurship sector.



Terming that the State’s young population is the strength, he further said that programmes like YESS Meghalaya give an opportunity for the youth to be engaged in productive activities that ensure that their positive energy is channelled into constructive and meaningful engagements.



YESS Meghalaya, a brainchild of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, launched in 2022 supports youth organisations, societies and NGOs to seek financial assistance upto Rs. 1 lakh for awareness, educational and other engaging activities.



“In last one year, 1155 youth organisations have been supported by the Government and we will continue to support our youth through this programme”, he informed.



In today’s programme, a total of 37 cheques were distributed, under Yess Meghalaya, Green Meghalaya and SHG movement to the tune of Rs. 1.25 cr.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Santa Mary Shylla urged the youth to take advantage of the CM – Elevate programme. “The initiative is a step closer to reaching its goal of becoming a 10 billion dollar economy”.

MLA Wailadmiki Shylla said, “He is envious of the youth as they have a dynamic Chief Minister who creates avenues for the youth of the State”.



MLA Lahkmen Rymbui said, "We are fortunate to have a Government willing to uplift our farmers, sportsmen, entrepreneurs and every other skill or profession ranging from young to old. I have never seen such enthusiasm from the Government in the past”.



During his day-long visit to Jowai, he also inspected U Kiang Nangbah College and Civil Hospital in Jowai.