Meghalaya government has officially approved a proposal to upgrade Umroi Airport, as presented by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). This decision is expected to enhance air travel connectivity and support regional development.

The announcement came during a hearing at the Meghalaya High Court, where the government confirmed its compliance with the AAI's requirements detailed in a letter dated September 27, 2024. Nitesh Mozika, the Deputy Solicitor General representing the AAI, expressed appreciation for the government's endorsement and requested an eight-week period to finalize the proposal for submission to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The court recognized this approval as a crucial first step toward the expansion of the airport and has scheduled a follow-up hearing for October 24. It is noteworthy that earlier plans to extend the runway were deemed impractical due to an estimated cost exceeding Rs 7,000 crore, largely because it would involve the removal of adjacent hills.

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